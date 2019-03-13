Future of the Falls trying to keep younger generation in Electric City

Throughout the 2017 commission race, Mary Sheehy Moe prominently said Great Falls biggest export was its young people.
So now she along with others are trying to change that. It's called future of the falls and the initiative is simple.
“We want to change the narrative in Great Falls. We want it to be a far more positive narrative than it has been for us as we have immersed ourselves into the community,” said Mary Sheehy Moe.
One member who is a part of Future of the Falls says there are numerous reasons why it's not easy for our young adults here in the Electric City.
“I had a lot of struggles of trying to get connected with the dining, the volunteering, and coming from a community where it was easy for me to get connected how do I get to this. So I felt like I could put my input in on how to connect other individuals in the same situation,” said Leah Beattie.
The Electric City does have plenty for people to do, but one problem future of the falls has pointed out is drawing in the younger demographic.
“It’s not so much of what is there to do or what there isn’t to do. It’s how to do it, and where can I be needed,” said Sheehy Moe.
Future of the Falls is hosting an event they are calling base camp at the civic center on May 18th. They ask for anyone who wants to improve great falls to attend, and their questions are simple.
“What do you want to see? What can we do better? How can you get involved? How can we involve you? We want to ask those questions of this group so we can act on this going forward,” said Sheehy Moe.