Future Of The Falls: Community leaders & residents banding together for change

GREAT FALLS- Back in October, over 150 people gathered at the Future Of The Falls forum to voice their opinions on changes they'd like to see in great falls, and tonight, December 3rd a second discussion is taking place to help put those ideas into action.
The forum was held Monday night at the Civic Center. 15 city leaders helped attendees better understand economic development, city government and how downtown Great Falls functions.
"There are a lot of young people in this community that have a lot of pride in our community and I think it's just a matter of changing the tone of the conversation, and changing the perception of what Great Falls is, and getting those voices to be louder and more involved," said Jennifer Fritz, a Future Of The Falls Coordinator.
The big theme was retention. Attendees expressed their concern that people weren't staying in the Electric City, and they want to see more activities and attractions to get people to want to stay. One solution community members brought up, was talking with rapidly growing cities, such as Missoula or Bozeman, to see what's working for them.
Future of the Falls is hoping to hold another forum in January to further discuss how to make changes to Great Falls. The exact date and time have not been decided on yet.