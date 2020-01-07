Future of hemp looks bright for Montana
Great Falls- "It can be huge", said Walter Schweitzer. More than 50 thousand acres of hemp were planted across the Treasure State. Now with the industry comes more opportunities for the farming community.
After speaking with Stepahnie Lee, who is a member of the Island Consulting organization, she talks about how great this may be for the state of Montana. "It's massive here, Great Falls and Montana specifically has so much farmland available. When we start taping into the fiberis market specifically for manufacturing the plastic, which our company is getting involved with for 2020, your talking about millions of acres being able to be farmed for this crop. So for economic opportunity for the state, it's too early to tell but its going to be massive for sure"
This morning several farmers spoke about the great potential hemp has, however Schwietzer says there is more to be done.
"The infrastructure hasn't been developed yet. Right now agriculture is facing a crisis. We've got this unilateral trade war with all of our major customers, and farmers are struggling trying to find a crop that will pay the bills.
It's a struggle farmers have faced for years, but just in the last few months plans for a new facility in Cascade County are in the works and more farmers are taking a closer look at what hemp can do for them.
"You know it was only legalized nationally a year ago. So it's a new crop that has been a crop for thousands of years and we're just now learning about it again", says Lee
