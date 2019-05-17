Funding the Montana Special Olympics

GREAT FALLS- The Montana Special Olympics is happening right now in the Electric City. We're sharing how participants are making sure these Special
Olympics happen physically and financially every year.
For the second year in a row, the Montana Special Olympics is happening in the Electric City!
Montana Special Olympics says, roughly 1,000 athletes are competing this year, and without the Montana MTN Chevy Truck Raffle- these Montana Special Olympics wouldn't be possible.
However, there's one athlete who's leading the charge in making sure the Montana Special Olympics happens every year. His name is Jamie Darko! And his dad, tells us he's a determined man and quite the social butterfly.
2,184. That's the number of tickets Jamie Darko sold making him earn the title of the "highest ticket seller" in this year's Montana MTN Chevy Truck Raffle.
For the Darko family, they say Special Olympics has made them focus on the smiles and good times life brings you.
"I wake up and Jamie comes up and tells me he loves me, that's the blessings. That's the blessing of Special Olympics," said Dama Darko, Jamie Darko's dad.
"This is the world to me, for Special Olympics," said Jamie Darko, a Special Olympics Athlete.
Right now, Special Olympics Montana says, so far they've raised $469,628 for the events in 2019.
As money continues to be made from the athletes selling more raffle tickets, it will go towards individual Special Olympic expenses throughout cities in the Treasure State.
Either way, the Darko family says selling raffle tickets and competing in the Special Olympics is most certainly quite the bonding event for their entire family.