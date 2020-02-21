GREAT FALLS - You wake up in the morning and head to like Starbucks or your local bakery to get a pastry and a coffee, right?
Well, have you ever wondered just how all of the delicious baked goodies get from the counter to your mouth?
We wanted to find out, and with it being national sticky bun day, the timing could not have been better.
These bakers have been on a mission to get as many sticky buns just like the ones shown above, ready for the rush that comes with national sticky bun day.
We got to speak with one earlier who told me what her goal is for this year.
"I want to do like 800,900, a thousand I mean I’m going to get here super early and I’ve got a pretty good system so as long people keep coming in I'm going to keep pumping them out," said Tommi Schaefer, Baker, and Manager, Wheat Montana Bakery Great Falls.
Last year, the bakery sold roughly 600 sticky buns and weighing in at a half-pound each, that's a whopping 300 pounds of baked goods that had to be prepped, baked and served.
"It's a lot of work but it's a lot of fun but it is hot it is really hot," said Schaefer.
The ovens have been fired up since 2 this morning and during today's sticky bun bo-go customers can walk out with potentially two pounds of sticky buns.
But how do they actually get that big?
"A proofer and it is basically a huge humidifier and that's what makes those things so big and everything rises with that,” said Schaefer
But if you asked any of the employees if they are ready to tackle today's large order.
"You know we are ready for it, we've had years of experience to do it and it gets better every year so I am really excited to see what we will do this year,” said Schaefer.
If you are at home and already have your shoes on and are ready to run out the door to start celebrating sticky bun day, doors open at 6 am.