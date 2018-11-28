If you’re a currently serving in the military but are looking to retire soon, the Boots to Business program could smooth the transition from military to civilian life.
Boots to Business is a completely free program.
Basically, the program is to help you make your dream of owning your own business come true.
You’ll start by having a one-on-one meeting with a small business consultant. and based on your goals and current situation, you’ll be advised on where to go from there.
However, the Boots for Business program isn’t just limited to active military personnel or those just looking to retire.
"Lots of people don’t realize though that Boots to Business is open to veterans, it’s open to military spouses; so active military members that have a spouse in town that wants to open a business can go to boots and business," says Jolene Schalper, GFDA's Vice President of Business Development.
This month’s meeting times are tonight, November 28, at 8:30 pm and November 29th at 5 pm.
If you can’t make it to one of these meetings,there is no need to worry.
Boot to Business meets every month at Malmstrom AFB.
While the resources are there, Jolene tells me that a lot of people, especially veterans, doesn’t even know that this program exists and that they hope to eventually bridge that gap.