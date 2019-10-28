Temperatures will drop below zero in many parts of the state to start the week.
From National Weather Service (NWS):
Western Montana will see its coldest air of this early season. Temperatures along the Continental Divide will drop below zero, while lower valleys will drop into the single digits. Central Idaho may not be as cold but temperatures will range from low to upper teens, elevation dependant. Temperatures will be slow to return to normal, as temperatures will remain below normal into the weekend.
In Central Montana, gusty winds and snow will create unfavorable travel condidtions.
From NWS:
An Arctic cold front will push south through north-central Montana this morning and southwest Montana this afternoon, bringing a shift to northerly winds and a period of snow along with blowing snow and falling temperatures later today. A period of brief but intense snow is likely as the front shifts south through the region today. This would impact areas near Great Falls and Lewistown between 7am and 11am, then affecting the Helena area between 9am and 1 pm and the Bozeman area between 11 am and 3 pm and eventually reaching areas from Monida pass to West Yellowstone between 3 pm and 7 pm. Snow decreases late this afternoon through tonight as temperatures fall through the teens and single digits with winds chill values tonight as cold as zero to 10 below zero.
For the latest road conditions and information on any road incidents, you can use the MDT Travel Info map.