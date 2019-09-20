Friday night lights: The chain gang of Great Falls football

GREAT FALLS- Football teams are gearing up across the Treasure State for Friday night lights, and without a specific group of people called the chain gang, high school football games wouldn't be happening tonight.
According to football experts, the chain gang or chain crew is a group of assistants to the officials whose job is to mark where a team begins in a series of how far they need to go to get a first down. They do this by holding up vertical marking poles on each of the field's sidelines.
Bob and Kim Brook, are husband and wife, and a part of the Great Falls High School football chain gang. Bob has been doing this for 18 years. After their son played football and graduated from Great Falls High, Kim decided to trade-in her stiff seat in the stands for a prime viewing spot on the field by joining the chain gang with bob. The Brook’s said their kids are wondering if mom and dad are ever going to give up this hobby.
"Oh they think we're crazy that we keep doing it, but we've done it since they were small and they know it's something we're going to do so don't plan anything on a Friday night when Great Falls is in town because mom and dad won't be there,” said Brook.
Bob's kids used to help him out when they were younger. Bob said he's had a lot of games full of rain and sleet, but despite the conditions, he said him and Kim have never costed a game by making an error.
But it's the sights, sounds, and smells of Friday night football that keeps the Brooks coming back. The Brooks’ said they don’t plan on retiring anytime soon. They’ll be part of this as long as they can.
Students like Nathan Kornick, a player on the Great Falls High School football team said it's awesome to see how involved in football the entire community is.
"We couldn't do it without them,” said Kornick. “The importance of their job is really cool and as football players we all appreciate it."
Homecoming weekend kicks off this weekend, September 20th for Great Falls High School. Players and officials said they're looking forward to seeing alumni come out and support. If people are coming to the game against Billings Senior tonight, September 20th kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.
Today, September 20th the homecoming parade goes from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. If people plan on driving in the downtown area during that time, just a reminder Central Ave. from 8th St. to Park Dr. will be closed.