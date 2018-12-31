Free rides on New Years Eve for those who party hard

Its New Years Eve and many are preparing to bring in the New Years. No matter how you celebrate, more often than not, some form of alcoholic beverage will be consumed, but if you are caught drinking and driving just how much will it cost you?
We spoke with Cascade County Attorney on New Years Eve who says in some cases it could break your bank.
According to Alcohol.org, New Years Eve is considered the second most booziest holiday of the year. That's second to only Mardi Gras. The average person will consume about 4.4 drinks that could leave your pockets wasted as well.
Cascade County Attorney, Joshua Racki, said over the years there has been an uptick in DUI's on NYE. The first time you're convicted of a DUI you could pay up to $1,200 in fines, spend up to 6 months in jail and lose your license. The more DUI's you have, the higher the fine, as well as the possibility for more jail time. Racki said one night of fun just isn't worth the price you'll have to pay.
"hey have all the fun you want. It's not against the law to drink but it is against the law to drink and drive. People just don't realize how slow their reaction can be. One or two seconds can make a big difference."
If you decide to fight the charges you can tack on about $7,500 to your tab in lawyer fees. The punishments don't end at fines and possible jail time your career could be on the line. Without a license finding a job can become more difficult.
The DUI Task Force has partnered with Blacked Out taxi where they will give you a free ride home. All you have to do is ask your bartender or call 406-453-9567.