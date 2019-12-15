Free parking in downtown Great Falls

GREAT FALLS - If you are planning to head downtown to pick up the perfect local gift before Christmas this year.
Well, the city is keeping up with a yearly tradition to take some of the stress away from holiday shopping.
Starting this weekend and going through Christmas day parking downtown in the Electric City will be completely free.
This is done the week before Christmas to encourage the community to shop and dine local and with more than 1,000 metered spaces up for grabs, downtown can expect to start seeing more people for at least the next week.
Now the two-hour limit per space will still be enforced so keep that in mind as you prepare to park over the next week downtown.