Free parking in downtown Great Falls

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH IS EXPECTED TO LEAD TO AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. * WHERE...EASTERN PORTIONS OF CASCADE AND JUDITH BASIN. * WHEN...FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY AND DRIFTING SNOW COULD LEAD TO SOME LANE BLOCKAGES. * NOTE...THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE THE CITY OF GREAT FALLS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING, ESPECIALLY IN OPEN AREAS. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&