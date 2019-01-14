Teriyaki Madness is taking action following the government shutdown by offering free food Wednesday to all TSA employees.
Aaron Weissman, the owner of Teriyaki Madness, said that he decided to take action after seeing reports of TSA employees not getting paid, which Weissman said was the real madness.
On Wednesday, TSA agents can bring their work identification card to the location on 10th Avenue, and receive a free regular size teriyaki bowl.
Weissman said it was a simple way to say thank you to the employees who keep our travels safe. He also challenged others in the community to reach out to local federal agencies and help out during the shutdown.