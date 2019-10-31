GREAT FALLS- Public comment is being taken on a proposal to resurface about 1.2 miles of roadway on Fox Farm Road.
A release from the Department of Transportation says the project will begin just north of Alder Drive and end just south of E. Fiesta.
The proposed work includes cold milling, applying a new overlay, updating some sidewalks with Americans with Disability Act ramps, upgrading signing and pavement markings, and finishing the road with a seal and cover.
Construction is tentatively scheduled for 2021 depending on the completion of all project development activities and funding.
Comments can be submitted online here or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office at PO Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359, with a note that the comments are for project CN 9759000.
If you have any questions or for more information, you can call Great Falls District Preconstruction Engineer Steve Prinzing or Great Falls District Projects Engineer Christie McOmber at (406) 454‑5880.