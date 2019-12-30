According to a Press Release this afternoon, the "Great Falls Fire Rescue is facing aging infrastructure issues within the current Fire Stations located throughout the City of Great Falls. The storm and sanitary sewer lines have decomposed to the point that collapse is imminent."
They say in order to fix the problems, the City Commission recently awarded a contract to Copper Creek Construction of Great Falls to remove and replace all of the underground sewer lines in Fire Station 1, 2, and 4.
The construction project will begin at Station 4 on Fox Farm Road, then move to Station 1 on 9th Street, and finally Station 2 on 6th Street NW by early summer. Station 4 will be temporarily closed to expedite the project and allowance for inclement weather. It will be the only station to be closed during the project.
In order to maintain full emergency response capacity, the Station 4 crew will respond from Station 1 until repairs can be made and Station 4 is operating in full capacity again. Authorities expect the closure to last about two months.
If you have questions, contact the Great Falls Fire Rescue at 727-8070.