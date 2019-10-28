10:11 am - There are four separate accidents along I-15 in the area of Cascade.
MM 246 - Crash with no injuries was reported at 10:07 on the northbound lanes
MM 247 - Crash with no injuries was reported at 9:57 am on the northbound lanes.
MM256 - A stranded vehicle is reported at 9:38 am on the southbound lanes
MM264 - Crash with no injuries was reported at 9:52am on the northbound lanes.
9:47am: MDT is reporting a semi has spun out on Highway 87 10 miles north of Great Falls. Road conditions in the area are listed as snow and ice. No word on any injuries at this time.
9:05 am
GREAT FALLS: Montana Highway Patrol is on the scene of several slide offs, accidents and stopped vehicles in the Great Falls area.
As of 9:06am there were 2 reported on 15th St and 1 on 9th St. No injuries have been reported and MHP is on the scene of all incidents in this particular area.
Plows have been seen all over town including on 10th Ave South. The light at 10th Ave and 20th St is flashing yellow for drivers on 10th and red for drivers on 20th.
Great Falls Public Schools are open and on time this morning.
No other schools in the area have reported closures or delays at this time.
Further out into Central Montana roads are covered in snow and ice. Blowing snow is happening from the Hi Line to as far south as White Sulphur Springs.
In Augusta roads are listed under severe driving conditions.
At this point your safest bet is to stay off the roads if possible.