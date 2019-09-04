GREAT FALLS- According to Great Falls Police Department’s Facebook page four new Great Falls Police Department Officers were sworn in at the Great Falls City Commissions Chambers, Wednesday, September 4.
GFPD provided some background on their new officers on their Facebook:
BRETT EDELMAN - BADGE 347: Edelman graduated from Skyview High School in Billings. Edelman served five years with the U.S. Marine Corps, where he earned the rank of Sergeant, and operated as a Light Armored Vehicle Crewman and Linguist. Prior to joining GFPD, Edelman served as a Bureau of Land Management - Montana/Dakotas Wildland Firefighter and fought many fires in Montana, and across the US. Edelman has a Bachelor’s Degree in History and Geography from Montana State University Billings.
SHAYNE STADEL - BADGE 348: Stadel graduated high school in Columbus, MT and is very close to obtaining his Associates Degree in Criminal Justice by attending Dawson Community College and Northwest College in Powell, WY. Stadel was inspired to serve by many of his family members who served in the military. We knew Stadel was the perfect fit for GFPD so we brought him on as a civilian Crash Investigator last April, where he has served until today. Stadel has excelled as a Crash Investigator and the experience he has gained through investigating minor and fatality crashes will come in handy during criminal investigations.
SAMANTHA GONDEIRO - BADGE 349: Gondeiro grew up in Stanford, MT and graduated from Belt High School. She has a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology-Criminology from Montana State University. While attending school in Bozeman, Gondeiro completed an internship with the Bozeman Police Department, worked as a ranch hand for Lynn Grain & Livestock, and as a Laborer for NPK Turf and Services.
BENJAMIN HULME - BADGE 350: Hulme was raised in Fort Benton, Montana and graduated from Montana State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology-Criminology. While attending school in Bozeman, he completed an internship with the Bozeman Police Department. Hulme has had a desire to serve as a GFPD officer for a long time, inspired by his parents who are both in law enforcement.
Great Falls Police Department thanked the hard work of GFPD Support Services Burau and the City of Great Falls Local Government Human Resources team and said that with the swearing-in of the four new officers they are now fully staffed with 89 officers.