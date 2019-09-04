Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR TABITHA GOPHER, ALIAS NAME TABITHA STANDING CLOUD. SHE IS A 21 YEAR OLD AMERICAN INDIAN FEMALE, WHO IS 5 FEET TALL AND WEIGHS 110 POUNDS, WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. TABITHA WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A BLACK HOODED SWEATSHIRT WITH THE WORD OBEY WRITTEN IN WHITE LETTERS ON THE FRONT. TABITHA IS BELIEVED TO BE ENDANGERED, AND MAY BE HELD AGAINST HER WILL. THE LAST CONTACT WITH HER WAS THAT SHE WAS IN BILLINGS MONTANA. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT TABITHA, PLEASE CONTACT THE ROCKY BOY POLICE AT (406) 395 4513, OR CALL 9 1 1. THANK YOU.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...MUCH OF NORTHERN AND CENTRAL MONTANA INCLUDING FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117 AND 118. * TIMING...NOON TODAY UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * WINDS...WEST 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 15 TO 20 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES...IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S, WITH SOME LOW 90S. * IMPACTS...ANY NEW FIRE STARTS COULD BE DIFFICULT TO CONTAIN BECAUSE OF THE LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&