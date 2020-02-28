GREAT FALLS - Four boys from Lincoln Elementary in Great Falls sold over one thousand lollipops to raise money for the Veterans at the Grace Home in Great Falls.
It started off like anything as a simple question of how can we make a difference in the community?
After about two months of planning and approval from the principle, these boys were ready to do the work and to do some good.
"We didn’t even think that we were going to get it because it was a lot of work and a lot of papers had to go into our principal's office and a lot of them get canceled but ours is one of the lucky ones that got to happen,” said John Cotnoir, a 3rd grader at Lincoln Elementary.
The boys in total were able to donate $400 to the Veteran’s Grace Home here in Great Falls.
The money will go into a fund that can be used to make a real difference for multiple different things.
"It goes toward services that help support the Grace Home be it either help pay towards our utilities helping buy supplies for the guys who live here, supporting our homeless outreach program there are so many things that the money gets used for here,” said Nicholas Toyne, Director Grace Home.
The Grace Home is currently at capacity and holds up to fifteen people at a time, and thanks to the four boys they all will get a little bit more help.
"The guys that live here appreciate it so much and it’s just so heartwarming to see especially these young boys come out here and go out of their way to help us like this, it is amazing to me,” said Toyne.
Before we said goodbye to the boys I asked them if there was anything they would want to say to their friends at home and this is what one of them had to say.
"Well if you try to do a fundraiser never give up,” said Ledger Tuckerman, 3rd Grader.
If you would like to donate to the Grace Home yourself you can find a link here.