The Montana National Guard, MHP, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office and first responders will be performing an active shooter exercise at Fort Harrison on Wednesday, May 8th.
“The exercise will commence about 9:00 a.m.” said Brig. Gen. Jeff Ireland, Chief of Staff, Montana National Guard. “When this occurs, personnel should take immediate action to protect themselves.”
The exercise will last roughly an hour and is designed to help the various teams develop coordination of command and control.
There is no danger to the public, however, there will be an increased presence of emergency vehicles around Fort Harrison along Williams Street and Country Club Avenue from 9a.m-10 a.m.