GREAT FALLS- A Fort Belknap Man was convicted by a Jury Friday, a release from the Department of Justice saying he was accused of assaulting and strangling a woman in Lodge Pole on the Fort Belknap Reservation last year.
According to the DOJ the prosecution presented evidence that Jordan Alexander Werk assaulted and strangled the victim in April of 2019 and that he assaulted her by grabbing her hair and throwing her to the ground.
The release says Werk kicked the victim in the chest, punched her in the head and choked her, causing her to “see stars” have treble breathing.
The victim said Werk told her he knew how to hit someone to not show bruises, and that if she was going to act like a victim then he would treat her like one.
The victim was treated for her injuries, including a broken rib, at the Indian Health Service in Harlem.
Jordan Alexander Werk, was found guilty by a jury of assault by striking, beating or wounding and of strangulation. The jury acquitted Werk of assault of a dating partner resulting in substantial bodily injury.
Werk faces a maximum of 10 years, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine on the strangulation charge and a maximum of one year in prison, one year of supervised release and a $100,000 fine on the assault count.