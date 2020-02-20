GREAT FALLS- A former tribal police officer accused of touching a child’s genitals on the Fort Peck Reservation has pleaded guilty.
According to the Department of Justice, Mychal Thomas Damon pleaded guilty to felony child abuse Wednesday.
A release says prosecution said in court documents that in May of 2018, the victim, a girl under the age of 14, and her mother spent the night at Damon’s house.
During the night, the victim sat with Damon on a recliner, Damon placing his hand inside the girl’s shorts and touching the girl’s genital area.
Damon is facing a maximum of five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $50,000 fine.
Damon‘s sentencing is set for June 18.