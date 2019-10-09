GREAT FALLS- Former Valley County Sheriff’s Deputy, Luke Strommen, is pleading guilty to sexual abuse of children.
Joshua Racki confirmed that Strommen entered a guilty plea to sexual abuse of children in court on Tuesday.
If Strommen is found guilty he can face imprisonment in a state prison for up to 10 years and a fine of up to $10,000 according to Montana code.
In October of 2018, Strommen faced charges for Sexual Abuse of Children after Assistant Attorney General, David A. Buchler, and Special Deputy Valley County Attorney accused Strommen of having sexual relations with a teenage girl who was underage at the time.