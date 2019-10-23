GLACIER COUNTY- A Cut Bank man is charged after allegedly sending nude photos of himself and requesting photos from a 13-year-old, along with telling the victim to delete the evidence.
Charging documents say a report was made to the Cut Bank Police department alleging that between 2018 and August 2019, a 51-year-old was communicating with a 13-year-old through social media.
According to the documents, former school counselor Anthony Ray Heaton exchanged nude photos with the girl.
The victim says Heaton told her to delete all messages, calls, photos and Snapchats between them so he would not get into trouble with law enforcement.
The victim said that she deleted all but one photo.
When officers obtained a warrant to search the Snapchat accounts of the victim and Heaton, along with a voluntary search of the victim’s phone, they found a nude photo of Heaton that he had allegedly sent the victim.
Anthony Ray Heaton has been charged with sexual abuse of children, indecent exposure and tampering with witnesses or informants.