Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH POSSIBLE AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, AND 75 MPH AT HIGHER ELEVATIONS ALONG THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...HIGH WINDS MAY MOVE LOOSE DEBRIS, DAMAGE PROPERTY AND CAUSE POWER OUTAGES. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, LIGHT WEIGHT TRAILERS, AND CAMPER TRAILERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&

...SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS OVER PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND CENTRAL MONTANA WILL DIMINISH THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING... SOME SNOW SHOWERS WILL LINGER UNTIL AROUND 730 PM MDT OR SO OVER SOUTHWEST GLACIER, WESTERN PONDERA, TETON, LEWIS AND CLARK, CASCADE, AND JUDITH BASIN COUNTIES. ANY ACCUMULATION AT LOWER ELEVATIONS WILL BE MINOR, BUT AN ADDITIONAL INCH OR SO IS POSSIBLE IN THE MOUNTAINS. THIS ADDITIONAL SNOW WILL LIKELY CAUSE PERIODS OF REDUCED VISIBILITY, AND WET ROADS WILL BECOME ICY AS THE SUN SETS. IF YOU ARE OUT ON THE ROADS THIS EVENING, LEAVE PLENTY OF TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION, AND MAKE SURE YOU SLOW DOWN SO YOU HAVE AMPLE TIME TO REACT TO CHANGING DRIVING CONDITIONS.