GREAT FALLS- A former assistant basketball coach at Stonechild College on the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation pleaded not guilty to federal charges saying he sexually abused a girl, starting when she was 12.
Christopher Brown, 31, is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a child, sexual abuse of a minor and transportation of child pornography.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, the indictment accuses Brown of sexually exploiting a child and using a cell phone to transport an image of a minor engaged in sexually explicit content on the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation.
It also accuses Brown of engaging in a sexual act with a minor between July 2018 and January 2020.
Brown is in custody pending further proceedings, his public defender has declined to comment.
Stonechild College fired him from his coaching job shortly after the initial charges were filed in January.
If convicted, he faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.