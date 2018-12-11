Former priest pleads not guilty to child porn charges

A former priest was in federal court Tuesday in Great Falls on child pornography charges.
Lothar Konrad Krauth pleaded not guilty on one count of receipt of child porn.
Court documents stated that from January 2018 to October 2018, Krauth knowingly received visual depictions of children engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
The 80-year-old man allegedly had over 400 images on his computer, some of the children were as young as 2 years old.
If convicted he faces a mandatory minimum of five to 20 years prison and a $250,000 fine.
No trial date has been set and he currently out on release. We will keep you update as this case continues. Camera's are not allowed in federal court rooms. We attempted to make contact with him after the hearing, but he never came out the main entrance.