GREAT FALLS- Our surrounding Great Falls community paid their respects to one woman who's done quite a lot for our community. After battling colon cancer, Patty Cadwell passed away at age 71.
"She was a great teacher, a great mentor, a great sponsor, just all around a great woman,” said Karen Workman, a family member of Patty’s.
Originally born in Chicago, Patty's family ended up relocating to Great Falls in 1957 where she'd ended up leaving quite a mark on a small town.
"She kind of took control of the whole family, and did all the events,” said Kathy Workman, a family member of Patty’s.
Her passion for family, faith, determination, and learning would lead her to attend college in Great Falls where she graduated Summa Cum Laude with an English degree.
"She was a great asset to the community. She was always the one to jump in and help with anything,” said Karen Workman.
After that, she'd find herself as a grant writer for Neighbor Works of Great Falls, and 15 years as the Neighborhood Council Coordinator for the City of Great Falls.
"She was a very courageous person,” said Kathy Workman.
From the sounds of it, she had an incredible work ethic.
"She worked until her failing health forced her to retire November 30th,” said Jay Wilson, Patty’s pastor.
But it was always her faith that always seemed to stick with her.
"At one point it became apparent that she wasn't going to win that battle so she continued to deepen her faith. She really wanted to have a strong spiritual push at the end,” said Wilson.
Patty Cadwell, a mother, public servant, leader, and a well-loved woman of so much more.