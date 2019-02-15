UPDATE: KFBB has uncovered new information in the sex abuse case against a former Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy.
KFBB got a hold of the court documents in the state’s case against Virgil Allen Wolfe. It details hundreds of photos and other evidence that has been gathered.
It also paints a picture of years of alleged abuse of a young child that Wolf knew very well.
The documents show that in an interview with the alleged victim she said Virgil had been molesting her since she was six years old and "the incidents gained frequency and it got to the point of almost every day he was off work.”
The court documents also reference information from the alleged victim’s mother after she found an inappropriate photo on Wolfe’s computer.
The mother wrote in her diary, “Even though… I know who he is, it really frightened me they could be of my kids… “
Wolfe was a deputy with Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s Department back in the 90’s. We are looking into why he left the department. He reportedly came to Cascade County for another job, but that job has not been in law enforcement. Wolfe is charged with 80 count of sexual abuse of children and his bail is set at 100-thousand dollars.
Former Lewis and Clark Sheriff's Deputy Virgil Wolfe was arrested by detectives from the Cascade County Sheriff's Office along with agents from Homeland Security for eighty counts of Sexual Abuse of Children.
The announcement was made on Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner's Office Facebook page Thursday evening.
