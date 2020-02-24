GREAT FALLS - The Cascade County District Courthouse had a busy start to the week Monday as a former foster care worker got a deferred sentence, after facing charges for allegedly hitting a girl in her care last year.
In layman's terms, this means that a judge can decide to throw out someone’s sentence and clear their record once they complete probation.
In this case, Kay Ann Clark, who used to work at the Great Falls Children’s Receiving Home, reportedly tried force feeding the seven-year-old girl last Spring, according to court documents. She then hit her in the back of the head with her palm and whipped her in the face with a towel.
The reason for the deferred sentence? Judge Greg Pinski said it was because the incident marks her very first felony case on record.
During Clark’s hearing, Pinski said Clark blamed her behavior on lack of training while at GFCR. It’s something he disagreed with during the hearing.
"I don't know [if] it takes any training to know that you don't hit a defenseless child in the head and in the face,” said Pinski towards Clark. “This abuse that they suffered is going to be with them. It's not something that they're ever going to forget."
Under the deferred sentence, Clark must stay away from minors, including her own grandchildren, until she goes through an anger management course. Clark also can’t work in childcare in any capacity as a result.
In a different case, district court also sentenced Brook-lyn Arrowtopknot, who was first reported missing in late 2018 before facing kidnapping charges herself a few months later.
Pinski said he gave Arrowtopknot an eight year sentence, with four suspended as part of a plea agreement. Court records state that she reportedly joined four others in beating up a woman over a drug deal before driving around Great Falls with the victim in the trunk. The group later let her go, and everyone else involved has since then been arrested.
Cascade County Attorney Joshua Racki told KFBB they each have their own trial and sentence dates scheduled for this year which you can find below with their original charges:
Guadalupe Pablo Galicia, Sr.
Was with Arrowtopknot in December 2018 when police thought she was kidnapped and in danger.
Charged with felonies of assault with a weapon, accountability to aggravated kidnapping, failure to register as a violent offender, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and solicitation to aggravated kidnapping.
Trial is scheduled for June 8.
Sylvia Renee Heavyrunner
Faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, assault and obstructing a peace officer.
Sentencing scheduled for March 9.
Lance James Doney
Charged with felony accountability to aggravated kidnapping, felony escape and a misdemeanor in obstructing a peace officer.
Trial set for May 11.
Kayla Lucille Hawley
Was at large around Spring 2019, but was arrested on April 25 2019.
Her sentencing is scheduled for March 27.
Delano Thomas Kip
He was sentenced on Dec. 4 2019 to five years, with all suspended on charges of tampering with evidence.