Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH. * WHERE...EASTERN TETON, JUDITH BASIN AND CASCADE. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS ALONG WITH REDUCED VISIBILITY DOWN TO A QUARTER OF A MILE DUE TO FALLING SNOW. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WET AND SLUSHY ROADWAYS WILL BECOME ICY AND SNOW PACKED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&