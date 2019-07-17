GREAT FALLS – An East Glacier woman admitted Wednesday to sexually abusing two students while teaching at an elementary school on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.
Sierra Shawnee Taylor, 36, pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor, according to an email from the Montana Department of Justice.
Taylor faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to life of supervised release.
U.S. Magistrate Judge John T. Johson presided over Taylor’s case, and recommended that U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris accept her plea. Morris is set to sentence Taylor on Nov. 6.
Taylor worked as a teacher at East Glacier Elementary School during the 2014-2015 school year, according to court records filed in the case. She had taught a mixed-grade class that included some eighth grade students, and got into a sexual relationship with one of the boys.
Investigators found that Taylor had also performed a sexual act on another eighth grader back in 2012.