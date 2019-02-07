Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST SUNDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. VERY COLD WIND CHILL OCCURRING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 4 INCHES EXPECTED. WIND CHILL AS LOW AS 40 BELOW ZERO POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY. WIND CHILL ADVISORY UNTIL 2 PM MST SUNDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILL COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL COMBINE TO CREATE LOW WIND CHILLS. FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA CAN OCCUR IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&

