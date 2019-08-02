Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 113, 114, 115, 116, 117 AND 118. * WINDS...SOUTH TO SOUTHWEST 5 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 25 MPH POSSIBLE. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 10 PERCENT AT LOWER ELEVATIONS. * TEMPERATURES...IN THE 90S TO NEAR 100 AT LOWER ELEVATIONS. * LIGHTNING...SCATTERED WET AND DRY THUNDERSTORMS WILL CREATE LIGHTNING STRIKES. * IMPACTS...LIGHTNING STRIKES COULD CREATE NEW FIRES. STRONG OUTFLOW WINDS FROM ANY STORMS COULD CAUSE NEW AND EXISTING FIRES TO GROW QUICKLY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&