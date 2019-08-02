GREAT FALLS - A man found guilty of groping several people at the 2018 Montana State Fair has requested a new trial.
Roberto Salaman-Garcia was convicted in late May for sexually assaulting four women while checking their seat belts on one of the fair rides. One of the victims was Detective Katie Cunningham with the Great Falls Police Department.
It is not KFBB’s policy to identify victims of sexual assault, but Det. Cunningham gave permission to release her identity.
Salaman-Garcia refered to a violation based off U.S. Supreme Court decisions from the 1960s and 70s when making his request, according to Cascade County Attorney Joshua Racki.
Brady v. Maryland in 1963 found that withholding important evidence that determines one’s guilt or punishment would violate their right to due process.
Additionally, Giglio v. United States from 1971 determined that evidence presented could affect a person’s credibility when testifying before the court, including government witnesses and law enforcement officers. For instance, the credibility of an officer’s testimony can come under scrutiny if they act dishonestly while on duty.
However, the officer could still testify as long as dishonest acts are brought up before the trial, said Racki.
With the above in mind, the defense for Salaman-Garcia is challenging testimony from former CCSO deputy Stephen Fox. Racki said his office only learned about Fox’s violation until after the trial, and promptly brought it up soon after.
In a release from Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, CCSO no longer has Fox as part of its staff, and couldn’t comment further on the situation.
Salaman-Garcia’s sentencing, which was set for Friday, has been cancelled to give the state time to respond to the defense’s request.