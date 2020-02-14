GREAT FALLS- A former carnival worker who was found guilty of groping several people at the 2018 Montana State Fair has been sentenced to 17 years in jail.
Roberto Salaman-Garcia was convicted in May 2019 for sexually assaulting four women while checking their seat belts on a fair ride.
Salaman-Garcia’s sentencing was initially set for early August but was canceled to give the state time to respond to a request made by the defense.
Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki tells KFBB Roberto Salaman-Garcia was sentenced to five years on one count and 12 on the other to run consecutively.