According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Great Falls has received over 55 inches of snow since fall of last year.
Surprisingly, over 23 of those inches have fallen in the month of February alone.
With such a large amount of snow in such a short time, snow plow crews have been having trouble keeping up; working 24 hour shifts and 80 hour work weeks.
Despite their hard work and determination, there’s so much snow accumulation that there isn’t anywhere to safely put it within city limits.
The piles of snow surrounding streets and businesses are extremely unstable and unsafe; and as a result, the snow plowing company Mr. Green decided to call in, "The Big Guns;” a 32 yard, 80 ton truck from Choteau, MT to help haul snow outside of the city limits.
Currently, the snow is being dumped onto a 5 acre field owned by the Mr. Green company in Black Eagle.
Believe it or not, this is the first time they’ve ever had to do something like this; but from their perspective, they don’t have any other choice.
“In the past years, we’ve had storms that came in, and they were gone, came in and gone. This one, with the freezing conditions, the below zero temperatures for such a long period, the snow’s not going anywhere for a long time,” explains David Blanchard, Director of Sales and Marketing at Mr.Green.
Fuel has also become an issue for snow plowing crews as they continue to spend countless hours clearing streets and businesses.
For the time being, they’ll continue to use the massive truck and clearing streets for as long as they need to make sure the Great Falls community stays safe.
Looking forward, they plan on continuing with business as usual and trying to keep up with Mother Nature as much as possible.
It’s important to remember to give snow plows plenty of space on the roads.
After all, they’re out there working for you.