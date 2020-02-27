GREAT FALLS- The Montana State Fair comes back for its 89th year this summer, and they have recently announced two time Grammy award-winning Australian duo for KING & COUNTRY will be a part of their lineup.
The duo will play Tuesday, July 28 at the Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena according to a release from Kim Lander, the Manager of Marketing and Sales at the Montana Expo Park.
Tickets for the concert are not on sale, the release saying they will go on sale soon.
This year’s Montana State Fair will be July 24 through August 1.
You can check Montana ExpoPark’s website here for more information and events coming up at the ExpoPark.