According to Cascade County Sheriff Jessie Slaughter, former CCSO undersheriff John Stevens is facing a felony theft charge in relation to an internal investigation at the Cascade County Sheriff's Office.
Slaughter confirms that court documents allege three fireamrs that had been connected to Stevens during his employment had gone missing, in part prompting an investigation in December of 2018 by the Division of Criminal Investigation.
Those firearms include a Glock 27 40 S&W, the Rock River Arms LAR 15 rifle, and a Glock 43.
According to court documents, Stevens admitted to trading two of the guns for a four-wheeler after responding to an ad on Craigslist.
We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.