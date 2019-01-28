Flu cases on the rise in Cascade County

According to the City County Health Department (CCHD), the number of influenza cases in Cascade County is rapidly starting to climb.
The CCHD reported a total 114 cases of influenza since the beginning of flu season.
The first reported case was in October of 2018.
By the end of December 2018, there were 28 confirmed cases.
In January, there has been an additional 86 confirmed influenza cases so far.
When it comes to the flu, there are plenty of areas the nasty bug can hide.
One of the top places in your home would be the kitchen.
Your cutting board, faucet, fridge handles and sponge top the list as some of the dirtiest places.
If you’re able to avoid getting sick as home, another place you’ll want to sterilize is your work space.
Topping the list is your desk phone, keyboard, door handles and of course, the elevator.
In addition to this, TIME magazine reported that your cell phone has 17,000 gene copies of influenza, making it 10x dirtier than a toilet seat.
If you still haven’t received your flu shot, the CCHD is offering vaccinations Tuesdays from 8:30am-11:30am and Wednesday-Friday from 8:30am-11:30am; 1:00pm-4:30pm.