Last week, the first influenza cases were confirmed in Cascade County after one person was diagnosed with both influenza A and B.
Now the official start of flu season began on October 1st, 2019. So this isn't a cause for any alarm. But health officials remind the public that this is a great reminder to get your flu show.
Getting your flu shot is one of the best ways to prevent serious illness. It's not too late to get one. They are available at the city-county health department. Most insurance companies cover the cost. The cost is 30 dollars with all other forms of payment. No child will be turned away due to inability to pay.
The Cascade County Health Department Immunization Hours are listed below:
Mondays - No shot hours
Tuesdays - 8:30 A.M. - 11:30 A.M.
Wednesday - Friday: 8:30 A.M. - 11:30 A.M. & 1:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M.
They also remind you to wash your hands, cover your mouth and nose, and stay home when you are sick to help prevent the spread of any illness.