With warmer temperatures finally here, flooding has become a major issue for many people across the state.
Not only has flooding created an issue when it comes to traveling, but is a costing people thousands of dollars in water damage.
Sadly, there isn't a full proof way to prevent water damage when it comes to your home.
However, the good news is that there are preventative measures you can take to limit the amount of potential water damage; saving you from an expensive restoration bill.
When it comes to the restoration and demolition process that’s associated with water damage, you're looking at a bill ranging from $1,200 to $10,000.
All in all, the whole process takes anywhere between 3-4 weeks to complete depending on how bad the damage is.
In order to protect your belongings and avoid a huge bill, you'll want to move all of your valuables off the ground or somewhere upstairs.
Make sure you shut off the electrical outlets where water could potentially rise and have a sump pump or shop vacuum, on hand to help clear any potential water.
Lastly, if you do see some flooding inside your home, dry items as quickly as possible and allow as much air flow as you can though the rooms effected.
It’s important to remember that the flood water is not only dangerous to your home, but your health as well.
Flood waters are extremely dirty and can cause potential health issues.
In addition to this, if you don't properly dry your walls and insulation, mold can develop and cause even more issues down the road.
In the end, it's always safer to call a professional, or at the very least, get an expert's advice.