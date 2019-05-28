After being hard-hit by flooding last year, Sun River and Augusta residents are hoping for this year's flood season to go easy.
“Game plan right now is to kind of just sit and wait,” explains Candi Shalz, a resident of Augusta.
While there is some flooding, many aren't too concerned; saying it isn't as bad as last year.
“We'll just wait it out. We did last year,” says Annie Baranko, a resident of Sun River.
As flood waters continue to pour into towns across the state, many are left worrying about what will be left behind.
“Last year there was gravel, sand, everything that came in from the creeks,” says Terri Lee Elder, the Bunkhouse Inn Keeper at Augusta.
“Once this all goes away, we know what we're looking at as far as clean up; and right now, things are good. But it's going to be the clean up afterward, that's going to be the hard part,” Shalz says.
Several people in Sun River are also still concerned about possible snow melt over the next few days as well as the runoff from flooding in Augusta.
“If you're in a house like the ones across the street, you either get everything up off the ground and off the floor and get out; because you don't want to be wading through this. Or, you wait until it's over and throw everything away,” explains a resident in Sun River.
While many people are worrying about the devastation still to come, others are trying their best to stay positive, taking things one day at a time.
“I'm very likely to fall on my face but I’ve waded through it twice already and the most I’ve gotten is some cold feet,” laughs Zach Anderson, a resident of Augusta.
Throughout the past several days, people say the hardest part of this year’s flooding hasn’t been dealing with the water itself, but knowing there was nothing they could do to stop it from coming.
“The hardest part was knowing that it probably was going to happen and you just have to sit and wait,” explains Lee Elder.
Thankfully, the flooding hasn't been as bad as last year; and according to the National Weather Service, the worst is already over.
“I think it’s about peaked out at Sun River and then it should start coming down over the next few days,” explains Arin Peters, a hydrologist at the NWS.
With an end finally in sight, the Augusta community will be holding a town meeting to discuss clean-up procedures tomorrow, May 29, at the Augusta Youth Center at 6 p.m.