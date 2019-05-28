Overnight flooding has brought water levels up significantly across much of Montana. We've broken down several areas with the latest details below.
LEWIS & CLARK COUNTY: An emergency has been declared in Lewis and Clark County due to flooding. Jeni Garcin, LCC Communications Coordinator sent KFBB the following:
The Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners today declared an emergency for continued flooding and flood damage in northern and central Lewis and Clark County that began over the Memorial Day weekend.
“The declaration is a starting point should the event become a FEMA declaration,” said Lewis and Clark County Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Reese Martin. “While everything is still underwater and we don’t yet know the extent of the damages to public and critical infrastructure, we do know from experience with last year’s floods much damage was revealed as the flood waters receded.”
Large amounts or rain over the weekend caused creeks and rivers along the Rocky Mountain Front to flood. Officials closed several roads in the area due to flooding and hazardous driving conditions.
CASCADE COUNTY OVERALL: The Cascade County Sheriff's Office posted the following on their Facebook page:
Morning Flood Update - CCSO deputies, along with Brian Cliffton with Cascade County Public Works and his team, have been out monitoring the Sun River Valley all night.
There is water on Highway 200 near the Ramble Inn and on Highway 565 half a mile North of Simms. These roads are still open at this time but traffic is being controlled with Montana Department of Transportation flaggers. Please use caution and follow their directions.
Highway 21 at mile marker 5 and Cascade Sun River Road are still closed.
The forecast is positive but, experts with the US National Weather Service Great Falls Montana, including Hydrologist Arin Peters, are watching the snowpack melt closely.
SUN RIVER:
Flood waters have risen on Hwy 200 at MM 138 in Sun River. Speed limits in that area are now down to 25mph.
CHOTEAU:
Tuesday morning Montana Department of Transportation reported water on the roadway at MM 62 on US 287, roughly 3 miles south of Choteau.
MDT is urging you to use caution and has reduced speeds in the area to 35 mph.
BROWNING:
Meanwhile a flood disaster has been declared by the Blackfeet Tribe. Bruce Running Crane sent KFBB the following:
Current Road conditions and closures on the Blackfeet Reservation are as follows:
• BIA Route 1, North of Heart Butte, the North Fork of White Tail Creek, Water is washing road of over both sides of the road, North of the US Post Office south of the Williamson residence.
The alternate route will be through the Birch Creek Road, BIA Route 23, South of Heart Butte.
Catherine Hall’s residence the road was washed out, (Culvert) at Blacktail creek.
•Water over the road at Bogg’s residence at BIA Route 1, west of Twin lakes.
•West of Heart Butte, Spotted Eagle Road, water is over the road.
•Two Medicine River over the banks, Flooding in areas on Joe Show Road, East and West on BIA Route 12.
Joe Show West, BIA Route 12, where the Little Badger Creek runs into the Two Medicine River. Water was up over the road. Location: Jamie Blackwolf Residenc
•North of Browning, Milk River over it’s banks.
•Willow Creek in Browning, water running through the street on North Boundary Road, and Town Square in front of the Bank and Mark Lanes.
For emergencies call 911, and all other information call Incident Command Center at 406-338-2938, located at the Blackfeet Hot Shot Building.
The Red Cross is set up at the Methodist Church Annex Building, blue building behind IGA in Browning. To contact the Red Cross, you can contact Reverend Hill at 338-3900 or 406-261-9616.
AUGUSTA:
Flooding continues to be a major problem getting into town as well as around town. Pallets of water are available outside the Augusta Volunteer Fire Station and the Augusta Community Church.
Some people have evacuated their homes in order to stay safe.
While the waters seem to be subsiding there is still a lot of water on the roadways.
We'll continue to update this story today as we expect more flooding to continue. Stay safe and remember #turnarounddontdrown