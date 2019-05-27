Yesterday rain pounded Browning to the point where they almost declared a state of emergency.
There were numerous roads flooded over, and homes were starting to take on water. The good news is, the rain stopped enough so they didn't have to declare a state of emergency.
The incident commander for The Blackfeet Nation, Lyle St. Goddard tells us multiple roads were closed in the Browning area last night.
According to a press release from Blackfeet Tribal Nation, here is a list of current road conditions and closures in that area:
- BIA Route 1, North of Heart Butte, the North Fork of White Tail Creek, Water is washing road of over both sides of the road, North of the US Post Office south of the Williamson residence. The alternate route will be through the Birch Creek Road, BIA Route 23, South of Heart Butte. Catherine Hall’s residence the road was washed out, (Culvert) at Blacktail creek.
- Water over the road at Bogg’s residence at BIA Route 1, west of Twin lakes.
- West of Heart Butte, Spotted Eagle Road, water is over the road.
- Two Medicine River over the banks, Flooding in areas on Joe Show Road, East and West on BIA Route 12. Joe Show West, BIA Route 12, where the Little Badger Creek runs into the Two Medicine River. Water was up over the road. Location: Jamie Blackwolf Residence
- North of Browning, Milk River over its banks.
- Willow Creek in Browning, water running through the street on North Boundary Road, and Town Square in front of the Bank and Mark Lanes.
Some of the residents felt it wasn't bad enough to leave, but he and his team have continued to check on them last night and today. They are also working on putting sandbags out where they are needed.
St. Goddard says the Red Cross is set up at the Methodist church annex building behind IGA in Browning.
If you have an emergency, you are asked to call 9-1-1 and for all other information you can call the incident command center at 338-2938.