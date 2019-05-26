In Browning, parts of Highway 2 are currently under water along the Hi-Line.
According to the Browning State Info. Facebook page, two cars have hydroplaned near the Firebrand Restaurant. Drivers are urged to be careful on the wet roads.
According to the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services Facebook page, there have been reports of water in the road along Route 1 near Boggs and along US 2 West. Everyone is urged to be careful if you are driving in these areas and watch for emergency personnel. For the most current road conditions, head to the Montana Department of Transportation's Travel Map.