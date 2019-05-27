Augusta has seen over 2 inches of rain over the past two days in addition to excessive mountain runoff, forcing people to evacuate the area.
In addition to that, at least 4 inches of rain has fallen west of Augusta as well.
Roadways have once again become canals in Augusta as more water continues to flood into the town.
Many are comparing this year’s flood to last year, dividing the city on the simple question...which year was worse?
“It's been... A little bit better this year,” says Candi Shalz, a resident of Augusta.
However, others are on the fence about the situation.
“It's about the same... Unless if keeps raining and then it's going to elevate,” says Gus Wolfe, A lifetime resident of Augusta.
“Right now we're even, you know, even as last year, this year,” explains Terri Lee Elder, the Bunkhouse Inn Keeper.
Last year, the flooding in Augusta not only washed out a bridge, but postponed the rodeo.
As a result, some residents are saying postponing the rodeo for a second year in a row, isn’t an option.
“It's going to be rallying for the rodeo grounds and trying to get us up and going for that so we don't have to postpone it again,” explains Shalz.
While some people are already focusing on what's to come, others are taking things day by day.
“We open up the door and seven inches of water ran out and so we've been doing that. Now we're pumping it out and getting all of the floors clean and getting all the mud and stuff out,” says Matt Genger, a resident of Augusta.
While many can't agree on whether the flooding is worse this year than before, everyone seems to agree they had a little bit more of an edge this year.
“We're way more prepared this year than we were last year with the flash flood,” explains Shalz.
Despite the preparations the community prepared, the sheer amount of water still caught them by surprise.
“We knew that it was coming but I didn't realize that it was going to be like it is,” says Shalz.
Although Mother Nature seems to be putting a damper on things, the Augusta community is continuing to stay positive, resilient, and sticking together.
“Hoards of people, they come from Fairfield, Choteau, and showed up and went to work; and look at all the sandbags... Yeah... It's amazing,” says Wolfe.
Currently, everything is just a waiting game as the Augusta community and surrounding areas continue their stand-off with Mother Nature.
After the flooding has stopped, the community will once again gather together and re-build their beloved town.
Last year it took roughly a month to get back on their feet and many are expecting the same timeline this year.