Flood advisory in effect for Great Falls

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR MINOR FLOODING IN POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... SNOWMELT IN... CHOUTEAU COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA... CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 800 PM MDT MONDAY. * EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTED THAT SNOWMELT WAS CAUSING MINOR FLOODING ACROSS PORTIONS OF CHOUTEAU AND CASCADE COUNTIES, MOST NOTABLY IN POOR DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS. * SOME ROADWAYS THAT HAVE BECOME IMPACTED BY WATER INCLUDE: BLACKFOOT COULEE ROAD NEAR SIMMS, MONTANA HIGHWAYS 80 AND 223 AROUND FORT BENTON, COAL MINE ROAD NEAR BIG SANDY, AND THE LIBERTY COUNTY LINE ROAD. * WATER THAT HAS COVERED ROADWAYS COULD CAUSE VEHICLES TO GET STUCK DURING THE DAY ON UNPAVED ROADS, WHILE FREEZING TEMPERATURES AT NIGHT WILL CAUSE ICY AND SLIPPERY DRIVING CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. &&

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MDT THIS MORNING... * VISIBILITIES...ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS AT TIMES. * TIMING...WIDESPREAD DENSE FOG IS EXPECTED TO PERSIST THROUGH THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...LIMITED VISIBILITIES WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY DIFFICULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&