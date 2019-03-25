Flood advisory in effect for Great Falls

GREAT FALLS- According to the National Weather Service, a flood advisory is in effect for Great Falls until this evening.
NWS says minor flooding is impacting portions of Central Montana including, the Missouri River near Landusky, and the James Kipp Recreation Area.
With that being said, rural roads may be impassable, use caution when traveling, avoid being near the river, roads may be icy, slow down, and if you see water on a roadway, call MHP at 855-647-3777.
Also, don’t drive through flooded roadways because they may be washed out. Fog may play a factor in your morning commute today, March 25th as NWS says the fog is quite dense.