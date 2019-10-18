Yesterday three Montana Vape shops and their Trade Association filed a lawsuit to stop the ban on flavored e-cigarettes.
They feel this ban impedes on their legal rights and ability to conduct business.
“It's not a good thing it's not a good thing at all for the vaping community that has been very successful at not smoking cigarettes bottom line is it keeps people off of cigarettes,” said Eveleen Jackson, Owner Veypur
In a move, late this afternoon judge Jennifer Lint out of Ravalli County filed the restraining order which essentially keeps the ban from going into effect until the legal issues can be dealt with in this lawsuit.
It’s not just the vape shops concerned about the ban, one family we spoke with say this move could impact how they get medical treatment.
“It will be devastating for my daughter and she is also a medical marijuana smoker and so she can vape that way as well which she gets from her provider so from our understanding is that all of that will be taken off the shelves and its devastating,” said Peggie Sentry.
Just this week the DPHHS announced the first death related to pulmonary illness connected to vaping.
Governor bullocks ban was set to go into effect on Tuesday.
Now, the next step is a hearing on the 30th to see whether or not it's legal to move forward with the governor’s plan.