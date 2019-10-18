Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 AM MDT SUNDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 5500 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES, WITH ISOLATED AMOUNTS APPROACHING 12 INCHES OVER THE HIGHEST PEAKS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...ELEVATIONS ABOVE 5500 FEET IN CASCADE, JUDITH BASIN, BROADWATER AND MEAGHER COUNTIES. THIS WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY DOES NOT INCLUDE THE CITIES OF GREAT FALLS, WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, OR TOWNSEND. * WHEN...FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 AM MDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE HEAVIEST PERIOD OF SNOW IS EXPECTED TO FALL FROM LATE SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND THROUGH THE EVENING HOURS ON SATURDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. && MOLDAN