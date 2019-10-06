Volunteers hiked into Sluice Boxes State park over two days to work on repairing and preventing trail erosion on the park's trails.
The project was to create crib walls for the eroded areas, creating a more solid area for water to pass and to prevent more erosion in the area.
“ For the long-term health of the trail it takes a cooperative user base to stay focused on just being on the trail and going down to access the creek to fish in places where there is already a clear route of travel in places that aren’t overly steep,” said Sonny Mazzulo, Stewardship Coordinator Montana Wilderness Association.
If the areas got any worse we could have seen entire portions of the trails washed away.
The cause of this erosion is from people not taking the listed path.
“The Erosion spots that we are addressing today because people have been shortcutting the trail or ducking the trail to reach fishing access points,” said Sonny Mazzulo, Stewardship Coordinator Montana Wilderness Association.
When it comes to safety while hiking remembers to always stay aware of your surroundings when hiking these trails and to report anything that seems out of the ordinary.