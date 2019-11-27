Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW OCCURRING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 7 INCHES, WITH ISOLATED AMOUNTS NEAR 10 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH, WHICH MAY CAUSE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. * WHERE...LIBERTY, CHOUTEAU, HILL AND CASCADE. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 PM MST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&