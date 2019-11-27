HAVRE- After appearing in court last Thursday, five of the nineteen Mexican citizens who were arrested on November 17 in Glacier County have been charged.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Alberto Guillen-Gordillo, 22, Omero Banderas-Rodriguez, 39, Josue Bermudez-Lopez, 26, and Samuel Velasco-Tovar, 28 have all been charged with illegal transport of aliens and with conspiracy to transport aliens.
If convicted, the four defendants could face up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says Ma Mercedes Rivera-Gutierrez, 39 has been charged with illegal re-entry after deportation.
If convicted, Rivera-Gutierrez could face up to two years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
Of the remaining 14 who were arrested in Glacier County, three are being held to serve as material witnesses in the case and the other eleven are being processed for U.S. immigration violations according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. All defendants are being detained pending further proceedings.