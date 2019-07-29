GREAT FALLS – Over the weekend of 7/27/2019-7/28/2019, Cascade County Sheriff’s office worked with several other agencies in a sex trafficking operation.
The operation included great falls police department Cascade County Sheriffs, Cascade County Attorney’s office, Montana Division of Criminal Justice, Department of Homeland Security and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The operation saw success in arresting five suspects and gaining leads for officials to follow.
The goal now is to keep detouring people from performing sex trafficking acts in the Great Falls area.
With only 60,000 people in the area the Sex Trafficking ring is large and one issue that is boosting it is a lack of education on the subject of Sex Trafficking.
It’s not what some people perceive it as the world’s oldest business or two adults consenting for sexual acts.
“The charge that the law reads is prostitution and everyone has this false pretence of prostitution is an act that happens between two consensual adults or it’s the oldest profession in the world. The reality is that in the world today’s day and age that’s just not true at all most prostitutes were trafficked.” Said cascade County Sheriff Slaughter
If you want to learn more about Sex Trafficking the CCSO offers classes specifically on the subject.