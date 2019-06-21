Every four years Mont. Fish, Wildlife and Parks brings new changes to fishing in Montana.
With this comes a survey that allows Montanans to voice what they want to change for fishing in the state.
Some of the proposed changes will affect Bass and Pike fishing, with some areas having new "Night Owl" regulations.
"Getting feedback from people here is what we're thinking about. Then we also provide opportunities for the public, to also come back and give back to us," said Eric Robertson, the fisheries' management & parks chief.
These proposals can all be found on F.W.P's official website. The survey does close Friday at midnight if you want to add your voice to it.