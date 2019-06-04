GREAT FALLS – The White Bear Fishing Access Site south of the Electric City has closed for the summer, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP).
The FAS on the Missouri River, located six miles south from the city, is closed through Sept. 3 to allow the Fish and Wildlife Commission to tend to issues with non-sporting activities, such as under-age drinking, drug use and littering.
Bruce Auchly, with FWP Region 4, says the closure from summer to fall is an annual process that’s been going on for the past three or four years, at least.
Once the closure ends for the year, it’ll reopen to waterfowl and big-game hunters during the fall and early winter months.