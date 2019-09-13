GREAT FALLS- Region 4 of Fish Wildlife and Parks added two additional field day courses in September for adults who want to take the online hunter education course offered by the state.
A press release from Fish, Wildlife and Parks says both courses will be held September 21 at two times. The first class is from 8:00 A.M. to noon and the other is from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M.
Both courses will be held at 4600 Giant Springs Road in Great Falls.
Everyone born after January 1, 1985, has to take hunter's education before they can hunt in Montana.
Only people who have successfully completed the online course are able to register and space is limited.
To sign up for the field course and more information click here and go to the Find a Class or Field Course tab.