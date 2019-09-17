CASCADE- Public comment is being taken on a proposal from Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 4 to reconnect Hardy Creek with the Missouri River near Cascade.
The proposal is for the reconstruction of a stream channel through a gravel pit and redefining the channel downstream of the gravel pit, and removing or modifying several streams under roads and railroads in lower Hardy Creek.
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks’ website says Hardy Creek currently flows into a 4.5-acre gravel pit about 0.2 miles upstream from the Missouri River. The outlet of the gravel pit is higher up than the inlet the pit has to fill up before water will flow out to the Missouri River. Because water has to build up in the pit before spilling out, trout swimming up the channel to spawn will get trapped as the water lowers in the hotter months.
FWP’s website also says the channel downstream of the gravel pit is poorly defined because of vegetation growing on the channel and slowing down the flow of water from the pit. Upstream of the pit, the stream goes under roads and railroads that stops fish from passing through into upper Hardy Creek.
Public comment is being taken through October 14 at 5:00 P.M. and can be submitted on FWP’s website at the bottom here.